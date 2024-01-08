Twin Boys Born Before and After Midnight on NYE

Mom and Dad hold their New Year’s Eve/Day sons.

Twin brothers were born at Virtua Voorhees Hospital, but they don’t share the same birthday. One entered the world late into the evening on December 31; the other arrived on January 1, soon after 2024 began.

Ezra was born at 11:48 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, weighing 6 pounds and measuring 18¾ inches long. Brother Ezekial was born at 12:28 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing 4 pounds and measuring 17¼ inches long. To make their birthdays even more special, Ezra shares his birthday with his dad, Billy, also a New Year’s Eve baby.

Parents Eve and Billy are thrilled that their boys are healthy and will have a great birthday story to tell. The twins have an older brother who turned three on January 3, 2024. The family lives in Merchantville.