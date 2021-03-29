Foundation Awards $6K Grant to Revive South Jersey in Bridgeton

The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, the charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, have awarded $6,000 to Revive South Jersey in Bridgeton. Revive South Jersey was nominated by Dominion Title Services/Bridgeton, Inc. of Bridgeton, to receive the funding because of the organization’s efforts to help combat community deterioration and transform lives of individuals and families in South Jersey by meeting their housing, physical, and spiritual needs, and strengthening their family units. Revive South Jersey is one of 21 non-profit organizations across the U.S. who received a grant this month from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation.

“Our members are, and always have been, extremely involved members within their communities,” said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. “Title insurance professionals have not only worked to protect their customers during the pandemic, but they have also dedicated their time and efforts to ensuring their communities are strengthened through charitable acts like donations of PPE, food and other services. Grants from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation will amplify the tremendous giving and service that our members and these organizations provide around the country.”

The launch of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation has been met with tremendous support and involvement from our members,” said Foundation Board Chair Mary O’Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Company. “The title insurance industry has always been an integral part of their communities and we are proud and excited to support and build upon their efforts.”

“We are honored to be the recipient of this grant from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation,” said Revive South Jersey Executive Director Jonathan Cummings. “This grant will help support our efforts to open a new entrepreneurship center in Bridgeton, which will support local business owners, especially those who need instruction in Spanish.”

The Foundation is founded on the mission that “Good Deeds Grow Communities” and is structured to award grants to recognized 501(c)(3) organizations. For more information on the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, visit altagooddeeds.org.

Founded in 2020 by the American Land Title Association, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its mission is to support the charitable efforts of title professionals as they work to build and strengthen their local communities.