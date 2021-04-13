Inspira Network Board Welcomes Four

The Inspira Health Network Board of Trustees welcomes four new members. This board provides guidance and oversight to the network’s leadership team. This volunteer board’s primary areas of focus include: strategic planning and growth; patient safety and clinical excellence; fiscal responsibility; and assessing and meeting the needs of the communities served by Inspira.

Since 2018, Dawn Flitcraft, Monroeville, has served as president of the Ethical revision division of WCG, a Princeton-based company which provides comprehensive services for clinical trial stakeholders. She joined the company in 2016 as its chief mergers & acquisitions integration officer.

Robert L. Hickok is a partner with the law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP since 1986. A resident of Mullica Hill, his unique skill set covers litigation, litigation management, economics, and economic analysis of law.

For 15 years, Toni Pergolin has served as president and CEO of Bancroft, a leading regional nonprofit provider of programs and services for individuals with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities and those in need of neurological rehabilitation. Residing in Penn Valley, PA, she is the author of the 2020 book, Too Important to Fail: Leadership Lessons in Nonprofits.

Cherry Hill resident Virna Alexander Rhodes serves as the Vice President of Shared Services Claims for Liberty Mutual Insurance’s Global Risk Solutions division. She leads the functions of quality assurance & compliance; special investigations; loss and recovery; claims contact centers and claims support.