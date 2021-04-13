BBBS of Cumberland & Salem Counties Brings Mentor2.0 Program to Cumberland’s TEC

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties (BBBS) recently partnered with Cumberland County Technical Education Center (CCTEC) to bring the Mentor2.0 program to the high school. This program matches high school juniors with a career professional or college education mentor to help them transition into college or other post-secondary opportunities such as the trades and military.

As part of the program, the mentor and mentee connect online once a week to work through the college success curriculum, a weekly online guide filled with activities and conversation topics. The mentor and mentee also meet in-person once a month during the school year to continue building that strong, personal relationship while working through the college application process with the support of the BBBS staff and curriculum.

“Many students, unfortunately, do not have a plan or guidance when navigating this process,” said Donna Bennett, president and CEO of BBBS. “We believe partnering with CCTEC will help those students who want to expand their academic and occupational goals but need help and encouragement to achieve them.”

This partnership will not only benefit the students but their families and friends as well. For many, these are unchartered waters, so having the guidance and companionship of an experienced mentor will help relieve the added stress new experiences can create while giving them knowledgeable advice on what next steps to take.

“We have always supported and admired Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland and Salem Counties for their work throughout our community,” said Dr. Dina Rossi, superintendent of Cumberland County Technical Education Center. “Being able to partner with them and make the Mentor2.0 program available to our students, parents, and guardians will not only lower stress levels, but it will also translate to much success for our youth.”

Due to this partnership, BBBS will be looking for mentors interested in taking part in the Mentor2.0 mentoring program. To find out more or to sign up to be a mentor, visit southjerseybigs.org.

Cumberland County Technology Education Center is a four year technical high school that serves grade 9–12 students from across Cumberland County.

To learn more about the role mentoring plays in our community, volunteer opportunities, or additional ways to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties, call 856-692-0916 or visit southjerseybigs.org.