Inspira Health Medical Centers Receive ‘Primary Stroke Center’ Certification

Inspira Health has announced that all three of its medical centers, Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill, Elmer, and Vineland, have received certification by DNV GL Healthcare as Primary Stroke Centers (PSC). Accreditation as a Primary Stroke Center ensures necessary staffing, infrastructure and programs to stabilize and treat emergent stroke patients. This accreditation serves as a testament to Inspira’s dedication to patient safety and clinical excellence.

The PSC accreditation affirms that Inspira’s hospitals can provide treatment for a broad range of stroke conditions and some acute therapies, as well as admit patients to specialized units for inpatient care.

“At Inspira, our care teams are focused on clinical excellence, and we are honored to receive this recognition from DNV GL, a recognized authority on clinical excellence,” said Amy Mansue, president and CEO of Inspira Health. “If you or a loved one needs stroke care, you can be confident that our hospitals will provide timely evidence-based care. We are grateful to every physician and staff member at Inspira who provides this critical care at a moment’s notice, and we celebrate their efforts in achieving Primary Stroke Center accreditation.”

Inspira’s advanced capabilities and protocols for rapid response, diagnostic evaluation and treatment of stroke can reduce the risk of permanent disability. As part of its community education efforts, Inspira’s stroke teams urge anyone who might be experiencing stroke symptoms to call 911 immediately. Early diagnosis and treatment of stroke significantly reduce the possibility of permanent disability. In most cases, clot-busting drugs can only be administered within a few hours of the onset of stroke symptoms.

Inspira underwent a certification process with DNV GL to earn the Primary Stroke Center designation. The DNV GL conducted thorough observations, interviews, and document reviews during its certification audit to assess potential patient outcomes and processes, care and service quality, patient care environments, and more.

DNV GL is a world-leading certification body helping various industries assure the performance of their organizations, products, people, facilities and supply chains through certification, verification, assessment, and training services. Specifically, within health care, the organization’s goal is to help achieve excellence by improving quality and patient safety through hospital accreditation, managing infection risk, management system certification and training.