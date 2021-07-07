Museum Passes Are Back

Cumberland County is proud to announce a new and improved Museum Passport program. Cumberland County Library cardholders in good standing can check out family passes good for free admission to: The Academy of Natural Sciences, Eastern State Penitentiary, Historic Cold Spring Village, The Museum of the American Revolution, The National Constitution Center, Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, The Newark Museum of Art, and Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center.

For your convenience, Museum Passports are now available for a one week checkout period.

The passes can only be checked out in-person on a first come-first served basis, and Museum Passports may not be placed on hold.

Benefits of each pass vary, so make sure to check on the group size limit before planning your trip. Also, make sure to check with the institution for visitor guidelines, ticket reservation information, and COVID restrictions.

Stop in and check one out for your family! We hope everyone in the community can take advantage of this great program. They’re not just passes, but PASSPORTS to art, history, and culture in South Jersey and beyond!

For more information on Museum Passports, ask at the library circulation desk, or call us at 856-453-2210.