Cumberland County Library Presents “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program

The Cumberland County Library is inviting readers of all ages to explore the animal kingdom this summer as the library presents its “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program.

The program runs July 6 through August 14 and features a wide variety of special events for infants through adults.

Events for children include weekly storytimes, family activity nights, book discussions, and a virtual author visit from acclaimed graphic novelist Beth Ferry (writer of the “Fox & Rabbit” series). A few highlights of the library’s teen programs include an Anime Club, arts and crafts, and a pizza party/game night. Featured events for adults include a discussion about aquatic life from the Bayshore Center at Bivalve, an Outdoor Trivia Night, and a virtual presentation all about the original Star Trek TV series.

In addition to attending programs, participants can log their reading for chances to win weekly incentives and prize drawings.

Registration for “Tails and Tales” began on Monday, June 28 and patrons can register in person at the library, or online at cclnj.org.

A special kick-off event will be held Saturday, July 10, with the following schedule:

12–3 p.m. Visit with FURever As Friends pet therapy teams!

1 p.m. Magic by Ed! An interactive magic and comedy show for all ages.

12–3 p.m. Complete a library scavenger hunt to earn a prize!

Registration is required for this in-person event and current Cumberland County Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

For more information about the 2021 Summer Reading Program, or to register, ask at the front desk, call the library at 856-453-2210, or visit cclnj.org.