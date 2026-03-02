Inspira Health Enhances Leadership Model, Appoints Executives

Inspira Health has announced an enhanced shared decision-making structure designed to further strengthen “systemness” across the organization. Through smaller, cross-functional teams, the new leadership structure will provide additional opportunities for leaders to share learnings, align on priorities and make decisions as a more cohesive unit. This model is intended to build on preexisting collaborative relationships in order to streamline cross-department coordination and accelerate decision-making, further strengthening the execution of Inspira’s mission to deliver access to safe, high-quality care.

To support this new structure, Inspira is appointing the following executives to help lead Inspira’s systemness model in close partnership with both Inspira’s president and chief executive officer, effective as of March 1:

Lydia Stockman, RN, MHA, FACHE, will serve as executive vice president and chief clinical officer, where she will be responsible for executive oversight of clinical care across Inspira’s health system. Stockman will advance key initiatives that improve quality, patient safety and performance by championing high reliability principles, and ensure compliance with both regulatory and accreditation standards that deliver on Inspira’s mission, vision and values.

John Saffioti, MBA will serve as senior vice president, operations, where he will lead Inspira’s operations across the health system and oversee functions that support the physical care environment, including facilities, safety and security, hospitality services and enterprise access operations. Partnering closely with Stockman and other clinical leaders, Saffioti will align operational processes with clinical workflows to ensure delivery of a seamless, consistent patient experience systemwide.

April M. Venable, MBA, FACHE will serve as senior vice president and chief strategy officer, where she will develop and implement plans that drive sustainable business growth and advance Inspira’s mission. Venable will lead partnerships and joint ventures, guide value-based care programs and oversee community impact initiatives that help expand access to innovative, high-quality care at Inspira.

Ruth K. Bash, MPA, FACHE, senior vice president and chief experience officer, will oversee human resources in addition to patient and workplace experiences, as well as marketing and communications. In her expanded role, Bash will lead the development and implementation of strategies and programs that enhance the overall human experience across the system, keeping patients and employees at the center of Inspira’s mission.