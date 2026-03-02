SNJ

Bay Atlantic Symphony: Extraordinary Contrasts

Saturday, March 21

At Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan College of SJ – Cumberland, 3322 College Dr., Vineland 3 p.m. The iconic Appalachian Spring speaks to freshness, simplicity and hope. This touchstone pairs with Manuel de Falla’s ferociously passionate ballet, bringing back Met Opera star Barbara Dever and the engaging flamenco dancer Liliana Ruiz. Richard Wagner’s exquisite poem written for his wife opens up worlds of expression for this program of so many moods and colors. Jed Gaylin is music director and conductor. 609-449-8873 or bayatlanticsymphony.org/ for ticket prices.

Related Posts

Community Update
Inspira Health Enhances Leadership Model, Appoints Executives
Community Update
City of Vineland Mayor Delivers State of the City Address
Arctic Blast Triggers March 1–4 Snow, Ice Threat
Community Update
Arctic Blast Triggers March 1–4 Snow and Ice Threat Across Midwest and Northeast
Community Update
Cumberland County Trash Hunt Set for March 21

Newsletter

SNJ

SNJ Today gives you the latest news in Cumberland County. Entertainment, education, politics… you name it, we cover it.

Linkedin-in X-twitter Youtube Instagram

Popular News

Site Links

© 2025 SNJ Today. All Rights Reserved.

Terms of UsePrivacy Policy