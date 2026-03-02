Bay Atlantic Symphony: Extraordinary Contrasts

Saturday, March 21



At Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan College of SJ – Cumberland, 3322 College Dr., Vineland 3 p.m. The iconic Appalachian Spring speaks to freshness, simplicity and hope. This touchstone pairs with Manuel de Falla’s ferociously passionate ballet, bringing back Met Opera star Barbara Dever and the engaging flamenco dancer Liliana Ruiz. Richard Wagner’s exquisite poem written for his wife opens up worlds of expression for this program of so many moods and colors. Jed Gaylin is music director and conductor. 609-449-8873 or bayatlanticsymphony.org/ for ticket prices.