City of Vineland Mayor Delivers State of the City Address

Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci recently delivered the 2026 State of the City Address to members of the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce. The positive tone of the speech reflected the city’s achievements during the past year, and an agenda for 2026 that continues to move the city forward.

“Over the past year, we have proven once again that when we work as one community, there’s no challenge too great and no horizon too distant,” Mayor Fanucci said. “Our commitment to responsible fiscal management has ensured that city resources are allocated efficiently, balancing investments in growth with careful stewardship of taxpayer dollars. This disciplined approach allows us to deliver essential services, maintain infrastructure, and foster economic opportunity while safeguarding Vineland’s long term financial health.”

The mayor also shared updates on the continuing growth within Vineland’s industrial sectors, noting strong activity from both new businesses relocating here and established companies expanding their operations. He emphasized infrastructure improvements alongside dedicated initiatives to further improve the quality of life for residents. Additionally, he expressed pride in the city’s public safety professionals and commended them for their unwavering commitment to protect the community.

The mayor closed his 10-minute speech by thanking all those in the community who play a part in Vineland’s success.

“Of course, none of these successes happened by accident,” he noted. “They are the result of dedicated public servants, including the members of city council, and our outstanding city staff, forward-thinking business partners, and citizens who volunteer at every level. The state of our city is strong, not because of any one person or project, but because we are a community that believes in progress and works together to achieve it.”