House of Worship Security Training Announced

Cumberland County Sheriff Michael Donato has announced that the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a comprehensive House of Worship Security Training designed to help faith-based organizations prepare for, prevent, and respond to security threats while maintaining the welcoming nature of their congregations.

The training addresses the growing need for preparedness in houses of worship by examining national and regional statistics, recent attacks on faith-based institutions, and the realities faced by congregations today. Actual incident videos will be reviewed to provide real-world context and lessons learned.

The program will be conducted by retired New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Mark Rowe, who brings 34 years of law enforcement experience with the New Jersey State Police and the Vineland Police Department. Rowe served as a Detective, Crisis Negotiator, and was assigned to the Federal Fugitive Task Force for 10 years, ultimately retiring as the Task Force Commander.

“We have already conducted several of these House of Worship security trainings, and the feedback has been nothing but positive,” Donato said. “Faith leaders and congregants appreciate having practical information, real-world insight, and guidance that allows them to protect their communities while preserving the spirit of their places of worship.”

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office encourages clergy, church leadership, and designated security team members from all faith-based organizations to attend this important training.

If interested in this training, contact Rowe at 856-451-4449 ext. 25146 or email him at [email protected]