RCSJ To Host Second Annual ‘Celebrating Black Culture & Community’ Event

Rowan College of South Jersey’s (RCSJ) Student Life Office is hosting its second annual Celebrating Black Culture & Community event on Friday, February 27, starting at 7 p.m. in the Guaracini Center, on the college’s Cumberland campus, 3322 College Dr, Vineland.

This African American History Month program is titled “A Walk Down History Lane” and is free to the public. The program intends to enlighten community members about the contributions Americans of African ancestry have given to the United States and the world.

“This event is about shedding the light on the positive things African culture has brought to America,” said Shania Santiago, senior supervisor of Student Life and Alumni Relations, RCSJ. “Celebrating different cultures at RCSJ is important because the student body represents every culture.”

The Celebrating Black Culture & Community event will consist primarily of a Hip Hop performance, poetry readings, songs, and a recitation of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Attendees can support RCSJ’s Student Life by purchasing items such as tote bags, notebooks, and bracelets with inspirational quotes about Americans of African ancestry on them.

“And don’t forget, most of all, the desserts—sweet potato pie and banana bread,” Santiago said, with a smile. “I want us as a community to come together and feel uplifted and learn something new about African American history.”