Two Honored in Vineland School District

Vineland Public Schools recently recognized two outstanding professionals during the district’s annual staff development workshop for school counselors.

Kenneth Smith of Sabater Elementary School received the Vineland Public Schools “Starfish” Award, presented annually to an exceptional counselor within the district. Leigh Ann Upshaw of Vineland High School was honored with the Child Study Team Case Manager Award of Excellence.

The Child Study Team Case Manager Award of Excellence recognizes a case manager who demonstrates outstanding leadership and advocacy. Teri Godlewski, executive director of Student Services, highlighted Upshaw’s impact on students and colleagues.

“What truly sets her apart is her ability to positively impact others in meaningful ways,” Godlewski said. “She is dependable, efficient, detail-oriented, and throughout her years in the field, she has taken on some of the most challenging cases.”

Sofia Heredia-Torres, principal of Sabater Elementary School, spoke on behalf of Mr. Smith: “From the moment he walks through the doors, he makes students and staff feel seen, valued, and welcomed. His calm and caring presence creates a safe space for students and families alike.”

The ceremony highlighted the vital role counselors and case managers play in supporting students and families across the district.

The Starfish Award refers to the allegory of a young man picking a starfish from among millions on the beach and returning it to the sea—thereby making a difference, at least to the one he saves.

Those nominated for the Starfish Award were expected to exemplify a love of children, dedication to the profession of counseling, a tireless work ethic on behalf of children, creativity, responsiveness to children’s needs above and beyond the call of duty, willingness to try new ideas and strategies, continuous interest in professional development, and a cooperative style of interaction.