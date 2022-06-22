Grand Opening of Vineland Wawa Set for June 23

Wawa, Inc. has announced the grand opening of its newest store located at 1935 W. Landis Avenue in Vineland onn Thursday, June 23. Friends and neighbors are invited to count down the exciting moment to when the doors open for the very first time at 8 a.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m., with Wawa mascot Wally Goose, oversized scissors, red ribbon, confetti and fanfare.Wawa will distribute limited-edition, Wawa “Goose Vibes Only,” t-shirts for the first 100 customers who walk through the door, while supplies last.

The grand opening of the Vineland location marks the 13th to open this year out of the 54 total stores projected to open across Wawa’s operating area in 2022.

“At Wawa, our core purpose is fulfilling lives every day and since our first store opened, we’ve believed that we all have a role in making this world a better place,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s president and CEO. “Our store teams and associates deliver experiences and emotional connections with customers that go beyond what traditionally happens in a retail environment.”

The Wawa Foundation is committed to building stronger communities and will formally present the Deborah F. Sager Memorial Fund with a $35,000 check in support of Inspira’s Deborah F. Sager Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The Foundation has donated $120,000 in five years to the Deborah F. Sager Memorial Fund, a restricted fund within the Inspira Foundation.

Also, Wawa will acknowledge its store team and shine a light on an associate who has gone above and beyond to make good times better or challenging times more bearable in the store or community. In addition, Wawa would like to recognize a member of the community who has made a positive impact in the community (i.e. an individual who volunteers time at a local food pantry, provides meals to first responders, organizes a toy drive, etc.) at the grand opening celebration. .

Wawa will also recognize local first responders with its signature Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building competition. Local first responders from Vineland Police Department and Vineland Fire Department will compete to see who can build the most hoagies in three-minutes. Wawa will conclude the Hoagies for Heroes competitions by presenting checks for $1,000 to each department’s charity of choice.

Martin Kuhn will serve as general manager of the new Vineland Wawa store, leading a team of approximately 50 associates, all of which are new positions brought to the area through the development of the store.

Associates in these full- and part-time positions will not only receive competitive salaries with hourly starting rate of $15 and health benefits, but once eligible, will participate in Wawa’s employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Wawa Associates own 40 percent of Wawa through the ESOP. More information and current job opportunities can be viewed at: wawa.com/careers