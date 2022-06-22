M25 Initiative Awards More Food Insecurity Grants

The M25 Initiative has awarded more than $25,000 in its latest round of food insecurity grants. More than $50,000 in funding was awarded during this fiscal year to assist churches and nonprofits in feeding Cumberland County.

The following organizations received grants in the latest round of funding: Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Divine Mercy Parish Food Pantry, Gateway Community Action Partnership (t/a Tri-county Community Action Agency), Pope Francis Food Pantry, Bethany Grace Community Church, Shirley J, Harris Food Pantry of Trinity A.M.E. Church, Trinity First Hope Center, Spirit & Truth Ministries-Vineland Soup Kitchen, and Bethany SDA Church.

The M25 Initiative is a fundraising 501c3 nonprofit designed to support the Cumberland County community in meeting the needs of the poor among us, as described in Matthew 25:31-46. The M25 Initiative philosophy is that by equipping and empowering individuals and organizations—we can make a difference! Proceeds raised by the M25 Initiative are invested in the Cumberland County community utilizing best practices designed to address homelessness/hunger, education, and health of those in need.

During the fall and winter months, the M25 Initiative provided over $25,000 in food insecurity funding to assist nonprofits and churches in feeding those in need in Cumberland County. Additionally, it awarded $15,000 to provide shower programs in Bridgeton, Millville, and Vineland. The M25 Initiative has provided $18,000 in funding to support the 2021-2022 Code Blue Warming Centers in Bridgeton, Millville, and Vineland. The M25 Initiative continues to fund the Cumberland County Housing First Collaborative, which houses individuals and families dealing with chronic homelessness.