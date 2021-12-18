Free, At-Home Covid-19 Saliva Test Kit Available to Every New Jerseyan

The NJ Department of Health and Vault Medical Services have partnered to offer a free, at-home COVID-19 saliva test kit that is available to every New Jerseyan who thinks they need a test—even if you don’t have symptoms.

To order a free test kit, visit learn.vaulthealth.com/nj

The kit will be shipped through UPS with next-day delivery. Once received, you will connect over Zoom with a Vault healthcare professional who will walk you through the test and answer your questions.

When complete, the test can be sent back in a prepaid package via UPS next-day shipping. You will receive your test results 24 to 48 hours after your sample arrives at the lab.

You will not be charged for the test, and you will not be asked for your credit card information.

COVID-19 testing is also available at many locations throughout the state: covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing

How to Take The Test

To take the test, you will need to connect with a Vault collection supervisor online by logging into your online Vault patient portal with the email address or username you used to order the test kit. You will then enter Vault’s virtual waiting room during the hours listed below. No appointments needed.

Sunday-Thursday: 8am – 8pm EST

Friday: 8am – 6pm EST

Saturday: 8am – 6pm EST

You will then connect with a collection supervisor on Zoom (download the free version at zoom.us/download).

Do not open your collection kit before your Zoom session, and DO NOT eat, drink, smoke, or chew anything for 30 minutes before taking the test.

In order to get your results, you must collect your saliva sample while being observed by a Vault collection supervisor.

Wait times for a clinician are generally 15 minutes or less. Wait times are longest over the noon hour.

For more information or help ordering a kit, visit learn.vaulthealth.com/nj.