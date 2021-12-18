Vineland Municipal Utilities Expands Bill Pay Options for Utility Customers

The Vineland Municipal Utilities is pleased to announce the launch of its new electronic billing and payment service through Invoice Cloud, offering customers greater flexibility to view and pay their utility bills. The new service also enables customers to make a payment by phone 24/7 through an automated payment line, or take advantage of a pay by text option using their default payment method.

“The city is working hard to develop new opportunities, online tools, and streamlined options for communicating with municipal departments and utilizing city services,” said Mayor Anthony Fanucci. “Thousands of people access the city’s website each month, and we want to do all we can to ensure that they have a quality experience when engaging with the city online.”

The new easy-to-use payment portal provides customers with quick access to their account in order to view bills, check their balance, and make payments with a credit/debit card or electronic check.

Features also include an “at a glance” dashboard, the ability to schedule one-time or automatic payments, secure storage of payment information, and the option to receive email and text (optional) reminders. Paperless billing will continue to be available. Creating an account is recommended to access all the features. However, it is not required to view and pay bills online.

In addition to the new services, the online convenience fee has been reduced from $3.95 to $2.95 per transaction. Online convenience fees are assessed by the third-party provider to cover the cost of bank processing and transaction costs. The City of Vineland does not receive any revenue from the convenience fees collected.

“As an organization, we are always looking for innovative ways to provide the best services we can to the community,” said Municipal Utilities Director John Lillie. “This service is a step forward as we strive to provide additional payment options, enhance convenience, and be more accessible to our residents and businesses. This new payment system is user-friendly and accessible, without sacrificing security,”

Customers can make payments online or enroll in Pay by Text by going to the Vineland Municipal Utilities website at utilities.vinelandcity.org and clicking on the “Log into My Account” or “Pay as a Guest” link. Phone payments can be made by calling 1-855-786-5260.