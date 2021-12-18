Seven-Plus

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. For most, it’s a celebration rooted in family traditions. It can be a time of reflection. It’s often a time to renew family ties and send good wishes to friends who have moved away.

Here in Millville’s Glasstown Arts District, we feel the same way. Over the past 21 years we have hosted several holiday season events. Many events change over time. What is constant is our passion to assist small business owners, artists, and entrepreneurs. Our second passion is to create and maintain an inviting environment filled with art, theater, music, unique shops, and necessary businesses for our community and region to enjoy.

Looking back at 2021, we’re very pleased that seven new businesses have opened using entrepreneurial talents to foster the American spirit. Many of you are frequenting these new stores, but we’d like to outline them here.

• Everything Classie Sweet Soulful Café, 230 N. High Street. This delightful eatery features specialty cakes and bakery items as well as a soulful menu for breakfast and lunch. Open Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Hands Up Silent Theatre, 16 N. High Street. This nonprofit encourages the deaf to learn more about the performing arts and encourage the hearing to learn ASL and interact with deaf peers. Together they create performances for the deaf and hearing to enjoy as one.

• MGM Carpet & Flooring, 23 N. High Street. The showroom is filled with a wide assortment of all the latest styles of flooring. Free in-home estimates, serving New Jersey, Philadelphia, and northern Delaware customers, both residential and commercial properties. Fully insured. Call 856-506-8290 for questions or to set up an appointment. Open Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Mission Spirits Distillery, 215 Buck Street. Making spirits is a scientific process guided by the inspiration of the creator and governed by the essence of chosen ingredients. The word spirit originates from ancient alchemists who devoted their lives to creating healing elixirs. The vapor given off and collected during the process of distillation was called the “spirit” of the original material. This delightful business is getting rave reviews. Open Friday and Saturday 1 to 11 p.m.

• Our Family Creations, 101 N. High Street. This new shop features custom made items such as shirts, burlap wine bags, aprons, wreaths, Christmas elves, party supplies and much more will be coming soon. They invite you to “like” them on Facebook and see what they offer and can customize for you.

• Swink Realty LLC, 224 N. High Street. Located in a beautifully renovated building, owner Tina Swink and her team are ready to serve the Millville and Cumberland County area. Browse the website and Facebook for listings and updates. Contact these professionals at 856-765-3999 if you want to buy or sell your home or property.

• The Lavender Lighthouse, 501 N. High Street, Village on High, Cottage G. Check out The Lavender Lighthouse Spiritual Boutique for unique spiritual services and frequency embedded art and gifts. The proprietor’s intention is to aid others in unraveling the heart, healing the soul and remembrance of the natural self.

Also opening in the next month is Permanent Makeup by Camilya at 139 N. High Street and the newly constructed CompleteCare at the corner of N. High and Broad streets.

We are excited to be able to welcome all of these businesses and wish them much success in the coming year.