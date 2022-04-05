Five Days of Action Aims to Prevent Child Sexual Abuse

The Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA, Dallago Preschool, Cumberland County Child Assault Prevention, Golden Gate Academy, and the Vineland Boys and Girls Club are participating in the Five Days of Action, April 18 to 22. The Five Days of Action is a campaign to raise awareness and inspire adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse. The week will include dress in blue day, sharing of prevention information through various media, Pledge to Protect campaign, and the chance to attend a free Virtual Stewards of Children training.

Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA encourages adults and all organizations to join in marking this special week as Vineland comes together to make the community a safer place for children to live, learn, and play. With summer right around the corner, when children gather for activities and camps, it is a good time to bring attention to the simple ways we can all make the children in our community safer.

During the Five Days of Action, Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA and partnering organizations will be engaging these critical steps of prevention, “KNOW. SEE. RESPOND.” that will help adults better protect children. When adults know how abuse happens, see the warning signs, and respond quickly to prevent abuse, they bring a culture of child abuse prevention. The program brings awareness of the issue of child sexual abuse in our communities and spurs important conversations about preventing it.

“The children of Vineland have the right to a happy and safe childhood, and it’s our responsibility as adults and organizations to stand up to protect that right,” said Theresa Booth, senior director of Child Development and Certified Praesidium Guardian of the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA. “By joining in the Five Days of Action’s ‘KNOW. SEE. RESPOND.’ campaign, we hope to inspire other organizations and members of our community to create safe spaces that protect children from sexual abuse.”

For more information on Child Abuse Prevention, visit vinelandymca.org/about_us/child-abuse-prevention.php, njcap.org or preventchildabusenj.org. If you would like additional information on Five Days of Action, contact Booth at 856-691-0030, ext. 113.