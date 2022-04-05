Bridgeton Invitiational and Its Impact on the Major Leagues

The 2022 baseball season is underway. As part of the settlement between the owners and players, it appears Major League Baseball will now be using a pitch timer clock as early as next season to make games shorter.

Not many people know that a pitch clock was initially used in the eastern U.S. in 1967 as part of the first Bridgeton Invitational Baseball Tournament.

The designated hitter was also used in Bridgeton long before it was adopted in the American League. This year, the National League will also finally use it.

Mark your calendar now for the tournament, featuring eight days of exciting amateur baseball. The dates this year are May 22 through 29 in the evening and on weekends.

The legacy of this tournament is indispensable in the history of baseball and has had a huge impact on it.

Special guests, fireworks and concessions are a few of the highlights of this family-friendly event at historic Alden Field in the City of Bridgeton. Sponsorships are available. Check the Facebook page for more.