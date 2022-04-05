Pacheco: Pre-Draft NFL Workout with Broncos

Vineland High 2018 graduate and football star Isaih Pacheco is scheduled to have a pre-draft NFL workout sometime this month with the Denver Broncos.

Pacheco is a 5-foot-10, 216-pound running back from Rutgers. He ran an impressive 4.37-second 40-yard sprint time at the NFL scouting combine.

He played a total of four seasons at Rutgers and was a productive back during his time there. During his four-year career, Pacheco totaled 563 carries for 2,449 yards and 18 career rushing touchdowns. He added 47 receptions for 249 yards and another touchdown. This past season, he totaled 654 yards for five touchdowns along with 13 receptions for 25 yards.

In his junior and senior seasons at Vineland High, Pacheco, as a running back and quarterback, led the Fighting Clan to its first back-to-back winning seasons since 1990. Vineland finished 8-2 in both 2016 and 2017. In the star’s senior year, VHS outscored its opponents 374-132.

These teams were the culmination of a decade-long rebuilding program under head coach Dan Russo. Pacheco finished his high school career with more than 3,150 rushing yards and 1,420 passing yards.