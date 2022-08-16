First and foremost, when it comes to domain names, try to stay away from the silly, stupid, ridiculous or clever. Keep your domain name simple and make it something your customers can remember if they lose the link to your business website.

Once your site is recognized and considered by search engines, a professional domain name that uses your primary company name or associated words is likely to get more attention and be considered as a stable business by your prospective customers. The right domain name can lend you credibility.

Purchasing domain names is not that expensive and there are many companies that can register the name for you, provided it is available and has not already been used by another company.

Using one of your keywords in your domain name can increase your score on some search engines. For example, solderingirons.com could be more effective as Electric-soldering-irons.com, if that domain name is available.

You might also choose to establish more than one domain name using keywords and then link your “doorway” domain sites to your primary site. But you will have to pay for each of the domain names and also the monthly hosting fees. It all depends on the type and size of your business and your competition.

Keep in mind that some search engines disregard “doorway” sites. So it would help to put at least a page of content on the doorway site with some useful information and then link it to your primary site. But don’t design it as an empty page.

Having a professional domain can also help with creating professional e-mails. You can have one, three, five, or even more e-mail addresses that all contain your business name, and give your business a professional feel. When customers get e-mails from dominicstone@solderingirons.com they feel as if they are dealing with a stable, professional business operation.

No need for customers to understand how you manage all your e-mail boxes on your domain. They just need to feel your business is dependable and reputable.

LeadUp.Solutions can help you set up your domain. If you currently do not have a website or if your site is not converting visitors into customers, visit our website at LeadUp.Solutions for your free Marketing Consultation.