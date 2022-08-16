We love to have new businesses come to The Ave and show interest in downtown properties. We trumpet our new businesses in a variety of ways—social media, print media, ribbon-cuttings, and meet-and-greets, among them. We publicize available properties on our website. The ongoing effects of the COVID situation slowed all this up for a time, but interest is picking up.

Our downtown is a Federal Opportunity Zone, in which investment is encouraged in certain types of neighborhoods. That has resulted in significant interest in the purchase of downtown property. Our downtown is also in the UEZ, CEZ, and HUB zones—all of which businesses can take advantage.

Speaking of new businesses, we have a ribbon-cutting of a new one—Community Benefits & Resources, located at 430 E. Landis Avenue, Unit B. This is an agency offering insurance solutions and resources to individuals and small businesses. The ribbon-cutting will take place on Thursday, August 25, at 10 a.m. Representatives from Main Street Vineland, the City, and other dignitaries are expected to attend, and the public is invited. The Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce is partnering with us in this celebration and we look forward to another successful business for The Ave.

* * *

Here’s one last reminder about Food Trucks on The Ave, which returns to downtown Vineland for its fifth year this coming Sunday, August 21, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. Read all about it in the insert found in this week’s SNJ Today newspaper.

* * *

Think cool and start your creative juices flowing to enter the VDID/Main Street Vineland Fall/Winter Photo Contest. Think of the great fall or winter scene you can photograph when the time comes and enter into the contest. The picture can contain people or be a plain scene. Photos containing people should include a model release. Model releases are available upon request. Winning photographs will be displayed at the second annual Ole Fashioned Christmas on The Ave event, to take place on December 2 and 3 on The Ave.

Some ground rules: No photos from a commercial or paid photo session, photos can be any size but must be displayed as 11×14 mounted, and you grant Main Street Vineland the use of your photo for advertising purposes. One entry is allowed per person.

Photos can be dropped off at the Main Street Vineland office, at 603 E. Landis Avenue, or T&F Camera, 1362 S. Delsea Drive. All judging will be done by a professional photographic judge. Prizes will be awarded. The submission deadline is Friday, November 18, but start thinking now about that magical seasonal shot. n

Main Street Vineland relays important business information along to our businesses every Wednesday, in the 9 a.m. hour, and on SNJ Today 99.9 POP FM, Channel 22.