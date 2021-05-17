Intention to End COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Announced, Could End Mid-June

As New Jersey continues to make progress in the fight against COVID-19 and with state metrics continuing to trend in the right direction, Gov. Phil Murphy and his Administration have begun working with Senate President Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Coughlin on legislation that will end the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency in place since March 2020, while also ensuring that the Administration retains necessary tools to manage the ongoing threat to public health, as well as recovery and vaccination efforts.

The Public Health Emergency was initially declared on March 9, 2020 through Executive Order No. 103. Last week, Murphy signed Executive Order No. 240, which extends that Public Health Emergency for another 30-day period, ending in mid-June. Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.

If legislation is finalized ahead of the renewal date, the Public Health Emergency extended last week will be allowed to expire.