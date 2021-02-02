County Library Reopens with Exciting Upgrades

The Cumberland County Library reopened its doors to the public beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 1. The library will continue to abide by the Governor’s executive order and will be allowing up to the 25 percent capacity maximum.

The reopening also serves as a launch for some new services and upgrades for the public. A self-service fax, scan, and copying machine is now available to easily handle your document needs.

Also, the Cumberland County Library is offering a new Virtual Communication Station (VCS). The VCS is a modular room with sound dampening walls, complete with a laptop and Internet connection. Community members can use the VCS to hold telehealth sessions, participate in virtual job interviews, and conduct virtual Social Services appointments. The room must be scheduled in advance, and is limited to one hour.

Curbside pick-up of materials is still available for those who prefer a contactless option for receiving books and DVDs.

For more about any of the library’s services, contact the Cumberland County Library at 856-453-2210.