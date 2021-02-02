ACA Enrollment Period for Uninsured Extended

Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the State is extending the health insurance enrollment period for uninsured residents to sign up for coverage through Get Covered New Jersey, the state’s official health insurance marketplace, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Murphy requested that the Trump Administration reopen the Affordable Care Act enrollment period in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the administration refused. Last week, the Biden Administration announced it would reopen health insurance enrollment in states that are utilizing the federal marketplace through a Special Enrollment Period.

The state of New Jersey transitioned from using the federally-facilitated marketplace, healthcare.gov, to its own marketplace last year, GetCovered.NJ.gov. The first Open Enrollment Period started November 1, 2020 and ends on January 31, 2021. Operating its own marketplace gives New Jersey more control over the health insurance market and the ability to better respond to the needs of the state, including setting its own Open Enrollment Period and establishing Special Enrollment Periods in response to the state’s needs.

New Jersey will extend the window for eligible uninsured residents to enroll in a health insurance plan through the marketplace or directly from carriers through a COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period through May 15, 2021.

Coverage effective dates will be as follows:

• Enroll by February 28, coverage effective March 1;

• Enroll by March 31, coverage effective April 1;

• Enroll by April 30, coverage effective May 1;

• Enroll by May 15, coverage effective June 1.

Residents shopping for health insurance through GetCovered.NJ.gov have access to a new state subsidy — called New Jersey Health Plan Savings – on top of premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions available to lower the cost of their health insurance. Eight in 10 consumers purchasing coverage on Get Covered New Jersey qualify for assistance. An individual with an annual income up to of $51,040 and a family of four with an annual income of $104,800 (up to 400 percent of the Federal Poverty Level) will qualify for savings. Because of the availability of state subsidies, the net premium for 2021 is the lowest since the implementation of Healthcare.gov and availability of federal tax credits for individuals receiving financial help. The current average monthly net premium for those eligible for financial help is $121 a month, compared to $164 a month in 2020, and $148 a month in 2014.

All plans available through Get Covered New Jersey meet the stringent standards of the Affordable Care Act and offer free preventive care, free telehealth during the COVID-19 public health emergency and for 90 days thereafter, and coverage for emergency services, mental health and substance use services, and more. All plans available through Get Covered New Jersey are also required to cover COVID-19 diagnostic testing and COVID-19 vaccinations without out-of-pocket costs.

After January 31, New Jerseyans can make updates to health plans or enroll in a new health plan for other reasons, including birth or adoption of a child and pregnancy. More information on Special Enrollment Periods will be available on GetCovered.NJ.gov, where residents can also shop and compare plans and see if they qualify for financial help.

The deadline for New Jersey’s COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period aligns with the enrollment window opened by the federal government under the Biden Administration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All New Jerseyans seeking health insurance are encouraged to sign up by January 31 in order to have coverage in effect on February 1, providing the maximum benefit of health coverage for 2021. To get free help choosing a plan from a trained, certified assister, go to Find Local Assistance on the Get Covered New Jersey website.