COVID-19 Vaccinations: Where to Get Them in County, Though Supplies Still Scarce

The New Jersey Department of Health maintains an updated list at covid19.nj.gov/pages/covid-19-vaccine-locations-for-eligible-recipients. Check site periodically for updates.

To assist those who do not have computer access or are unable to navigate the online COVID-19 vaccine registration process without assistance, the state Health Department recently launched a professionally staffed call center. The automated phone line is 855-568-0545.

Residents may schedule anywhere in state, including these sites in Cumberland County:

• City of Vineland Health Department, health.vinelandcity.org/covid19/vaccine-information/

• Cumberland County Department of Health co.cumberland.nj.us/ccdoh

• Inspira Medical Center Vineland, 1505 W. Sherman Ave., Vineland, 856-641-8000

• ShopRite Pharmacy, 2130 N. 2nd St., Millville, 856-627-8137, vaccines.shoprite.com

• ShopRite Pharmacy 1000 N. Pearl St., Bridgeton, 856-627-8137, vaccines.shoprite.com