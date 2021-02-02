SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

COVID-19 Vaccinations: Where to Get Them in County, Though Supplies Still Scarce

The New Jersey Department of Health maintains an updated list at covid19.nj.gov/pages/covid-19-vaccine-locations-for-eligible-recipients. Check site periodically for updates.

To assist those who do not have computer access or are unable to navigate the online COVID-19 vaccine registration process without assistance, the state Health Department recently launched a professionally staffed call center. The automated phone line is 855-568-0545.

Residents may schedule anywhere in state, including these sites in Cumberland County:

• City of Vineland Health Department, health.vinelandcity.org/covid19/vaccine-information/

• Cumberland County Department of Health co.cumberland.nj.us/ccdoh

• Inspira Medical Center Vineland, 1505 W. Sherman Ave., Vineland, 856-641-8000

• ShopRite Pharmacy, 2130 N. 2nd St., Millville, 856-627-8137, vaccines.shoprite.com

• ShopRite Pharmacy 1000 N. Pearl St., Bridgeton, 856-627-8137, vaccines.shoprite.com

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on reddit
Share on tumblr
Share on email
Share on print

Online Edition

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Youtube
Subscribe to Our Weekly
Headline News & Events Email

©2019 All rights reserved