Cohanzick Zoo Summer Camp Sets Schedule

Kids, are you looking for something exciting to do this summer? Parents, do you want to introduce your children to a fun and educational summer camp?

The Cohanzick Zoo is holding its Annual Zoo Camp beginning the week of Monday, July 12 and extending through the week of Monday, August 2. For $100 ($75 for Cohanzick Zoological Society members), campers receive a complimentary T-shirt and will enjoy zoo adventure, which includes games, crafts, a snack, and of course, animals.

Space is limited, so sign up soon. State Covid-19 guidelines will be followed and limits on capacity enforced.

Sessions are as follows:

Session 1: 5 and 6 year olds—July 12–16, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Session 2: 5 and 6 year olds—July 12–16, 1 to 5 p.m.

Session 3: 7 and 8 year olds—July 19–23, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Session 4: 7 and 8 year olds—July 19–23, 1 to 5 p.m.

Session 5: 9, 10 and 11 year olds—July 26–30, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Session 6: 9, 10 and 11 year olds—July 26–30, 1 to 5 p.m.

Session 7: 12, 13 and 14 year olds—August 2–6, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information about Zoo Camp and/or to obtain a registration form, call the Zoo at 856-453-1658. Registration forms also can be downloaded at cityofbridgeton.com.