2021 Big Draft: BBBS, NFL Team Up to Recruit Next Generation of Bigs

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) is proud to announce the kickoff of the 2021 Big Draft. Big Brothers Big Sisters is teaming up with the National Football League’s (NFL) Inspire Change initiative to recruit mentors for youth across America.

While the NFL will be drafting players in just a few short weeks, the search for potential Bigs is just getting started. Currently, there are 65 local children waiting for a volunteer, called a “Big.”

“Our ability to team up with the NFL and their Inspire Change initiative allows us to, not only spread our message and a wider audience of possible mentors,” said Donna Bennett, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties. “With The Big Draft, aligning with National Volunteer Month, we are hoping those in our community see the benefits of mentorship/volunteering and decide to take action in our community.”

This year, the Big Draft is fully virtual. Bigs and allies alike are encouraged to submit their “My Why” video testimonial at bigdraft21.com throughout April and beyond to share their message and encourage their friends, family, and networks to sign up to become Bigs themselves. Both participating Bigs and new Bigs that are approved through the 2021 Big Draft will be eligible to win prizes from Big Brothers Big Sisters, its partners, and the NFL.

Bennett continued, “The ‘My Why’ video testimonials is a great idea and a way to show each Big’s personal network the power of mentoring, for both the Big and Little. Mentoring is not one-size-fits-all or beneficial to just a Little, mentoring can help change the lives of everyone involved and these videos will show those benefits. If you are a current or past Big of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties, we encourage you to visit The Big Draft website and submit a video!”

For more information about this year’s Big Draft and the importance of mentors in the local community, reach out to Judi Dawson at 856-692-0916 or jdawson@southjerseybigs.org.