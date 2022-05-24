Camps for Kids

There are many fun experiences in store around our city and county in May and June. For a truly unique experience, Hands Up Silent Theatre will present Beauty and the Beast Jr. at the Levoy Theatre on May 28, at 2 and 6 p.m. You can buy your tickets directly at handsup.org.

Hands Up Silent Theatre is a school for deaf and hearing-impaired located at 16 N. High Street in Millville. The classes include singing, dancing, and acting in American Sign Language. They are a nonprofit organization that opened in the Glasstown Arts District within the last year. You can find out more about the organization by visiting the webpage listed above.

There will be a very special concert starring Jose Feliciano on June 3 at 8 p.m., also at the Levoy Theatre. Many of us remember his songs like “Light My Fire” and “Feliz Navidad.” We are fortunate to be able to see Feliciano live on stage here. Tickets are on sale now at levoy.net/event/jose-feliciano or by phoning 856-327-6400.

Make sure to visit the Levoy Theatre’s website often as they add new shows to calendar frequently. There are several fun kids’ performances coming up over the summer to help provide good entertainment for youngsters and the entire family.

Are your children interested in theater or music? The Levoy hosts a summer camp every July for kids 7 to 12 and 13 to 17. The younger group will be learning and rehearsing to perform Disney – 101 Dalmatians – Kids. The teen group will be performing Pippin at the end of their camp month. You will find all camp information and registration online at levoy.net/camp.

Speaking of summer camp, Hands Up Silent Theatre will also host a camp for all school-age kids. You can find all of the details at handsup-theatre.org/2022-summer-camp.

Registration for Millville Development Corporation’s 23-year-old summer camp, Art Creates Excellence (ACE), is filling up quickly. Every July since 2000 we have sponsored and hosted this art camp for youths who truly love art. Our groups are 7 to 9, 10 to 12, and 13 to 18 years of age. Each week the artist/instructor changes so that the kids will have opportunities in a wide variety of artistic media. Rowan College South Jersey – Clay College is the camp locale for one of the weeks. The rest of the classes are held at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts.

Times and registration fees vary with each of these organizations, so please visit the websites to find out more. ACE is at glasstownartsdistrict.com/pub/event/. Registration forms can be downloaded. Don’t hesitate to phone any of these organizations with questions.

Several other nonprofit organizations in and around Millville and Cumberland County will be presenting interesting classes and programs that appeal to children. Besides programs geared to the arts, there are options such as swimming camps, YMCA camps, Boys & Girls Club, Play Streets, PAL, and athletic camps.

Programs offered are for the enrichment of the lives of our young people. Summer shouldn’t be spent only playing video games and watching TV. Help the kids get outside and enjoy the environment in parks, hiking/biking trails, fishing, swimming, and more.