Rental Cars Now Available at Cape May–Lewes Ferry

Lewes Ferry (CMLF) officials have announced a partnership with Avis Budget Group to operate car rental locations at both the Cape May and Lewes Ferry Terminals. Avis and Budget rental locations will serve both ferry customers and the neighboring communities. The rental car offices were open for business beginning Monday, August 30, 2021.

“With the presence of Avis and Budget, our foot passengers now have another transportation option to use to explore the resort communities on both sides of the Delaware Bay,” said Jen Shivers, assistant director of Ferry Operations, noting that shuttle bus service on both sides have fixed destinations. “We also believe it’s a positive for locals who are looking to rent a vehicle.”

Inside the Lewes terminal, the car rental service counter is located adjacent to the terminal sliding doors from the parking lot. The rental car service counter inside the Cape May terminal is located on the left as you proceed through the main terminal entrance.

In addition to the counter space inside both Ferry terminals, Avis Budget has 10 parking spaces adjacent to each Terminal Building reserved for vehicles ready for customer rental and 25 parking spaces in the general parking area for additional inventory. Signs will be placed at these spots indicating they are for Avis Vehicles only.

Reservations can be made by calling the toll-free number 1-800-352-7900, through its websites avis.com and budget.com or by calling the terminal phone numbers directly. The local Avis phone numbers are 609-305-6867 (Cape May) and 302-313-9464 (Lewes) while local Budget phone numbers are 609-305-6913 (Cape May) and 302-313-9724 (Lewes).

The Lewes Terminal location will be open year-round seven days a week. The hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends.

The Cape May Terminal location is open seasonally, from May 1 through September 30. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On the weekend, the Cape May location will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.