New E-Bike Law One of Strictest in Country

On January 19, New Jersey implemented one of the strictest laws in the country regarding classification of e-bikes as “motorized bicycles.” Riders must be at least 15, possess a valid driver’s or motorized bicycle license, register their e-bike with the NJ Motor Vehicle Commission, and carry liability insurance. A one-year compliance grace period is in effect, with initial registration fees waived. Helmets are mandatory for all riders regardless of age and when operating an e-bike, riders are not to exceed 20 mph.

Visit the MJNVC website or NJbikeped.org for more information.

