Bill Bottino Cancer Foundation Donates to Cancer Center

At the check presentation, with Deb Cifelli and Bill Bottino (middle) from the BBCF, from left: Abigale Hassel, Oncology social worker; Dr. Ana María López, chief of Cancer Services; DeAnnette Stanton-Cross, Medical Oncology Practice manager; Margaret Mackiewicz, RN, Medical Oncology Clinical Nurse manager; Larry Slagle, associate VP of Development; Joanne Sabatini, director of Leadership Giving and Donor Relations; and Michele Gaguski, RN, Cancer Center administrator.

The Bill Bottino Cancer Foundation (BBCF), one of Jefferson Health-New Jersey’s key donors, recently donated $50,000 to the Patient Assistance Fund of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center-Washington Township. The Patient Assistance Fund provides patients financial support for household living expenses during their treatment.

Since 2013, the Bridgeton-based nonprofit BBCF has donated more than $400,000 to Jefferson Health-New Jersey through funds raised at its annual golf tournament and other philanthropic events.

“Last year’s BBCF donation helped more than 30 patients with cancer focus on their well-being and care,” said Ana María López, MD, MPH, MACP, professor and vice chair of Medical Oncology and chief of Cancer Services. “Through the Bottino Foundation’s generosity, many of our patients do not have to choose between medical care and essential household living expenses, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. Thanks to this support, patients’ day-to-day worries are lessened.”

