Millville Army Air Field Museum Welcomes Pangburn to Advisory Board

The Millville Army Air Field Museum (MAAFM) recently announced that retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Charles H. Pangburn III (U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), a highly respected and decorated military veteran, has joined the Museum’s Advisory Board. Col. Pangburn grew up in Millville, graduating from Millville Sr. High School in 1973.

Pangburn completed 30 years of distinguished active and reserve service before retiring in 2008. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, he served in a wide range of leadership, legal, and command roles throughout the United States and overseas, including Okinawa, Korea, Hawaii, Washington, DC, and Iraq.

His assignments included command of multiple Marine Corps units, service as appellate government counsel, senior staff positions supporting the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and deployment to Iraq as Chief of Staff for the Civilian Police Assistance Training Team.

Also a graduate of the U.S. Army War College, Pangburn has been awarded numerous military decorations, including the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star Medal, in recognition of his exemplary service and leadership. Following retirement, he has continued to demonstrate a deep commitment to service, leadership, and historical preservation.

“We are deeply honored to welcome Col. Pangburn to our Advisory Board,” said Jerry Carey, president of the Millville Army Air Field Museum. “His experience, integrity and dedication to preserving military history align perfectly with our mission and will be an invaluable asset as we continue to grow and educate future generations.”

The Millville Army Air Field Museum preserves and interprets the legacy of America’s First Defense Airport and the men and women who served there during World War II and beyond. As an Advisory Board member, Pangburn will provide strategic guidance and insight to support the Museum’s educational programs, exhibits, and long-term vision.

“It is a privilege to support the Millville Army Airfield Museum and its important work,” said Pangburn. “Preserving the stories of those who served is essential, and I am proud to contribute to an institution that honors their sacrifice and service.”

The Museum’s Advisory Board is composed of leaders from military, aviation, education, and the community—all dedicated to ensuring the preservation of Millville’s rich military aviation history.