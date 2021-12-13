Project Thanksgiving Coordinates Veterans Dinner

Project Thanksgiving provided a free Thanksgiving dinner and entertainment for veterans of American Legion Post 298, their spouses and guests. It was the coming-together of a diverse group of volunteers serving mostly Vietnam vets, who did not receive a heroes’ welcome when they returned home. This was our way of showing them appreciation for their service. It provided them with a complete turkey and ham dinner, entertainment and an opportunity to reminisce with one another.

WWII Vet Bill Fitzgerald, Councilman Chino Ortiz and Catherine Boyce were special guests. Miss Cape Shores Molly Pugliese, Miss Eastern Shores Outstanding Teen Alyssa Peacock, America’s Miss Sweetheart Maria Stathakopoulos and former America’s Miss Sweetheart Jessica Indio provided numerous song and dance routines.

Members of the Hogs and Heroes motorcycle organization set up the buffet line and served the food. Thanks to Post Commander David Zweigenbaum for hosting the event.