Youth Indoor Soccer and Arts/Crafts to Start This Month at YMCA

March will be a busy month for kids at the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA. Youth Indoor Soccer and Y Arts and Crafts will both be offered during the Spring I session.

These are available to current Y members plus community members with registration. Spring I classes run from March 1 to April 24. Registration is underway now.

Youth Indoor Soccer is divided into two groups. Group A is for ages three to five and meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Saturdays.

Group B is for ages six to nine and meets from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., also on Saturdays. YMCA program members pay $36 per child; others pay $53.

The Y Arts and Crafts program is for boys and girls ages five to eight. It meets on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The weekly themes include eating well, staying safe and healthy, staying fit, expressing yourself, mindfulness part 1, mask up!, mindfulness part 2, and paint party. The price for YMCA program members is $23 or $31 for others.

The YMCA observes strict COVID guidelines, with extensive facility cleaning, face masks worn at all times, sanitizing stations, social distancing, and only one parent allowed to attend with participants.

For more information, visit ccaymca.org or call 856-691-0030.