Millville Parks and Recreation, AC Electric Partner on Dog Park

Millville Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce a groundbreaking ceremony for a fenced-in, off-leash dog park to be located at Union Lake Park.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, at Union Lake Park, which is located at Sunset Drive and Sharp Street.

The public and media are invited to attend, but are required to wear a face mask covering and practice social distancing.

This much-anticipated amenity has been made possible through partnerships with Millville Parks and Recreation Department, Holly City Development Corporation and Atlantic City Electric. Atlantic City Electric generously donated $25,000 to support construction of the dog park.

The City of Millville is excited to provide your K-9 companions a place they can exercise, play and enjoy the outdoors! The Grand Opening of the dog park is on target for July 2021 where they hope to see tons of wagging tails.

“I am immensely excited about the idea of our dog park coming to fruition! It started out as a concept and now we see it as an integral part of our community. Dog parks provide another public park, not only where people and their dogs can play together but, also a place where we can socialize with other canines and their owners, allowing for a strong sense of pride and togetherness,” stated Bruce Cooper, commissioner of Parks and Public Property.

Atlantic City Electric donated a total of $50,000 to park development and improvement projects. The remaining $25,000 will be utilized on lot improvement projects in the City’s Center City neighborhood.

“We are pleased to support the development of this dog park for the Millville community,” said Bert Lopez, senior external affairs manager, Atlantic City Electric. “We are committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work. Through efforts like this we are continuing to help our communities grow and thrive.”

For more information about the dog park or to assist with efforts, contact the Millville Recreation Department at 856-825-7000, ext. 7394.