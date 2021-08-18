YMCA Adds Two Board Members

The Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA has added two new members to its Board of Directors. They are Matthew Fralinger and Carolyn Brooks.

Board chair Shayne Bevilacqua welcomed them to the organization, noting that, “Both of these individuals bring an abundance of educational, professional, and community experiences to this role. We are very pleased to have them join us, and we look forward to working with them.”

Brooks is a Consumer Insight senior manager for Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. She has been with Disney her entire career, always in research roles, having started there as a professional intern after graduation from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. She also holds a professional certification as an RIVA moderator. Brooks is a Vineland High School graduate.

She said, “I have very fond memories of being on the YMCA Seals swim team when I was younger—both from a sport perspective as well as finding lifelong friends. I’m also very passionate about providing experiences that the whole family can enjoy together (thus my Disney career) which aligns well with the broader YMCA vision.”

Brooks and her family reside in Vineland. Her hobbies include reading, traveling, playing piano, and yoga/meditation.

Fralinger is a Bridgeton resident, as is his family, and is employed in his family’s business, Fralinger Engineering, as a project engineer. He holds Bachelor’s degrees from Loyola and Rowan universities. His community activities involve the American Cancer Society, ACE mentoring of high school students, and volunteer adult swim lessons.

“The YMCA has been part of me dating back to when I was swimming for the Seals at six years old,” he said. “The Y provided me with opportunities to establish friendships that I still have today. It’s an environment that is welcoming and accommodating to all individuals of all ages. I’m excited to contribute to the organization any way that I can.”

In his free time, Fralinger swims, golfs, teaches swimming, and enjoys the beach.