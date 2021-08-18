Woman’s Club Seeks Members

The Woman’s Club of Vineland member Sue Medio is handing out yard signs to members who are willing to put the signs in their yard.

The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women who would be interested in helping the community with various projects and would like to join other women with similar interests. The first in-person meeting will be held on September 13 at noon. A memorial service will be held on the lawn in front of the memorial garden at the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Rd corner of Washington Ave. The meeting will follow in the clubhouse.

For more information about the Woman’s Club of Vineland call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com and like them on facebook