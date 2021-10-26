SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

Women Host International Luncheon

At the October meeting of the Millville Woman’s Club, Andi Manno (pictured) and Pam McNamee coordinated an international luncheon. Club members were asked to bring an ethnic dish and tell about it. There were dishes and desserts that were Jewish, Italian, Ukrainian, Polish, Russian, English, German and more. The members explained how they had come to select the dishes they brought. Some members talked about their heritage and there were many amusing anecdotes. The food was delicious and the stories were both informative and entertaining. It was a wonderful opportunity to appreciate the diversity of the Club’s membership.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on reddit
Share on tumblr
Share on email
Share on print

Online Edition

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Youtube

©2019 All rights reserved | Privacy Policy