There have been so many fun and exciting events during the month of October throughout Cumberland County this year. Several were resurrected from previous pre-COVID years, and many innovative programs have developed. None of us can manage to visit all events, but you don’t want to miss some favorites.

Knowing that, Cumberland County Cultural & Heritage Commission and Cumberland County Tourism have banded together to present one social media “go site:” Explore Cumberland NJ on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Here you will find upcoming and past events. A new calendar of events is in development and will be included on the website as soon as it is ready. When it is, mark it and use it as your one-stop resource for fun events throughout the year.

You have probably seen or will be seeing the Explore Cumberland bus at events you attend. This vehicle is another resource for information about our county. Southern New Jersey, especially Cape May, Atlantic, and Cumberland counties, are big tourist destinations.

Each year the three counties and the tourist venues partner to produce The Vacationer magazine, which is distributed throughout the state and region both to pick up and to direct mail.

The three counties offer much to do in all seasons. As I’ve written before, we have so many viewing, hiking, and kayaking places to enjoy the natural beauty of the land, water, and animals that are native here. We hope you will take advantage of the season.

***

When you are finished with Halloween fun this weekend, mark your calendar for the 20th Annual Veteran’s Appreciation Day at the Millville Army Air Field Museum on Saturday, November 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 1 Leddon Street in the Millville Airport.

You’ll have time to browse the museum displays and hundreds of artifacts, photos, weapons, and uniforms. The ceremony honoring all veterans begins at 11 with a color guard, flag raising, and invocation.

The guest speaker is World War II veteran Charles “Ozzie” Osborne, who trained as a P-47 pilot in 1947 and then flew 26 combat missions in Europe.

There will be a special memorial dedication to Andy Kondrach, past president and a founding member of the museum.

A free Mess Hall Lunch (donated by Verna’s Flight Line Restaurant) will be served immediately after the ceremonies close. If you have not yet attended this event in previous years, you will find the tribute to all the brave men and women very moving.

Be sure to tour the grounds around the museum to take a look at the beautifully executed murals that depict the training here in Millville preparing our troops to defend freedom in the world and keeping the United States safe from invasion. This is a rain or shine event.

For more Veterans’ Day events, please check local listings in your town. n