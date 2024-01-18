Vineland Realtor Named Top Agent

Nancy Hund, a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach in Vineland, was recognized recently by BestAgents.us as a 2023 Top Agent. She was one of 34 agents across the U.S. winning the award in this round.

This award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction. Hund navigates real estate transactions with expertise, integrity, and dedication to clients in Cumberland, Gloucester, Atlantic, Salem, and Camden counties. Her expertise extends to both residential and commercial properties, She has acquired various designations that further enhance her proficiency in the field. With her Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) and At Home with Diversity (AHWD) designations, she caters to the diverse needs and preferences of her clients. She has garnered recognition and earned her prestigious accolades, including the Leading Edge Society 2022 and the NJ Circle of Excellence Bronze 2022.

BestAgents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent’s comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents with local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.