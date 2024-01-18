Staff of the Year at Boys & Girls Club Recognized

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County recognized some outstanding staff members for 2023 at its recent holiday gatherings. Pictured above left is Nathaniel Lewis, who was presented with an Honorable Mention award for going above and beyond with the Club’s Passport to Manhood program and Cathy Massie, named Staff Member of the Year for the Youth for Change Center.

Shown at right is DiTorra Brisbone, Staff Member of the Year for the Carl Arthur Center, along with Club CEO Chris Volker.

Congrats to these outstanding staff members!