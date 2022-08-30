Vineland Public Library Collecting for Code Blue

The Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Avenue, is collecting items for Code Blue’s “Stuff a Backpack” Drive. The Drive is an annual event designed to gather the necessary items to help bring comfort to Code Blue guests. Items obtained during the drive include basic necessities (hygiene products, etc.) “Stuff a Backpack” is an effort to procure these items and help make the cold winter months a little brighter for our less fortunate neighbors.

For safety reasons, Code Blue asks that only items on this list be donated:

1. Deodorant

2. Scarves (new)

3. Hats (new)

4. Water-resistant gloves (new)

5. Socks (new)

6. Water bottles

7. Hand sanitizer

8. Band-Aids

9. Chapstick

10.Nail clippers / Men’s grooming kits

11. Tissues

12. Washcloths

13. Baby powder/foot powder (trial size)

14. Small snacks—pretzels, granola bars, fruit snacks, cookies (avoid perishables)

15. Belts

16. Men’s boxers/briefs (M, L & XL)

17. Men’s jeans/pants (32, 34, 36)

18. Sweats (M, L & XL)

19. Hoodies (M, L & XL)

20. Trial size laundry detergent

21. Toothpaste

22. Toothbrush

23. Hand warmers/foot warmers

24. Q-tips

25. Soap

Deadline for donations is October 10. For more information on the specifics of Code Blue, visit vinelandcodeblue.org