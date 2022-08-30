Vineland Public Library Collecting for Code Blue

The Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Avenue, is collecting items for Code Blue’s “Stuff a Backpack” Drive. The Drive is an annual event designed to gather the necessary items to help bring comfort to Code Blue guests. Items obtained during the drive include basic necessities (hygiene products, etc.) “Stuff a Backpack” is an effort to procure these items and help make the cold winter months a little brighter for our less fortunate neighbors.
For safety reasons, Code Blue asks that only items on this list be donated:
1. Deodorant
2. Scarves (new)
3. Hats (new)
4. Water-resistant gloves (new)
5. Socks (new)
6. Water bottles
7. Hand sanitizer
8. Band-Aids
9. Chapstick
10.Nail clippers / Men’s grooming kits
11. Tissues
12. Washcloths
13. Baby powder/foot powder (trial size)
14. Small snacks—pretzels, granola bars, fruit snacks, cookies (avoid perishables)
15. Belts
16. Men’s boxers/briefs (M, L & XL)
17. Men’s jeans/pants (32, 34, 36)
18. Sweats (M, L & XL)
19. Hoodies (M, L & XL)
20. Trial size laundry detergent
21. Toothpaste
22. Toothbrush
23. Hand warmers/foot warmers
24. Q-tips
25. Soap
Deadline for donations is October 10. For more information on the specifics of Code Blue, visit vinelandcodeblue.org