Early Autumn Events

September and October have many special events that will appeal to people of varying tastes. After you enjoy a Labor Day weekend at the shore, backyard barbecues, or getting the kids ready to go back to school, you will want to enjoy late summer and early autumn weather at special events.

The Millville Chamber of Commerce will again host the Downtown Car Show on High Street in Millville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 10. Classic cars and hotrods will fill six blocks from Main to Broad streets. Two DJs will be providing the tunes on the Glasstown Plaza and at Village on High. Downtown restaurants will be set up on sidewalks and indoors for you to grab lunch or a snack. An ice cream truck will provide desserts.

Also on September 10, visit Mauricetown for Cumberland County’s Artists’ Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Start your visit at the Mauricetown Historical Society, 1229 Front Street. Artists set up their easels throughout the Front Street area and along the riverfront. You are welcome to stop and chat with them about their art. Make sure to save a bit of time to explore the Historical Society building. It is filled with wonderful artifacts from days of the many sea captains who sailed these waters while oystering and shipping cargo to nearby ports.

Take advantage of Antique Appraisal Day on Sunday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Antique Art & Cultural Society of South Jersey hosts this event at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High Street in Millville. Payment of $5 per item is collected and an expert antique appraiser will examine your treasure and give you an estimated value. There is a lot of history in southern New Jersey, and this event helps the curious collectors.

A more practical event will take place on Saturday, September 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 169 Jesse Bridge Road, Millville. You may bring old electronics, televisions, computers, printers, and other toxic materials to be properly disposed. You may bring household paper to shred, such as old invoices, tax returns, etc. Find the details on this web link: HazardousWasteandShredding.com

Also on September 17, the City of Millville Parks & Recreation Department will host the annual Baby Contest at Corson Park at 1 p.m. Babies and children no more than four years old may participate. They must be City of Millville residents to be eligible for crowning as Little Mr. and Miss Millville in the competition. For more information, contact the city at 856-825-7000, ext. 7394.

On September 30, New Jersey Motorsports Park will host a Bourbon and Cigar Night at a poolside tent and bar. The evening starts at 7 p.m. with a cash bourbon bar and charcuterie board; dinner is 8 to 9 p.m.; dessert will be served at 9 p.m. A variety of cigars will be available during all of the courses. For cost and more information visit njmp.com/ or call 856-327-8000.

Always remember to check the websites of the Levoy Theatre and the Landis Theater to see what shows will be presented.