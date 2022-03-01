Vineland Elks Supports Veteran’s Program

Late last year, the Vineland Elks Lodge 1422 presented the NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland with a donation of $3,500 to support the Uber Food Truck Program for its Veterans Home residents.

Since the COVID pandemic, which began in March of 2020, restrictions remained in place, curtailing the residents from outside activities. The Uber Food Truck Program was developed to allow residents of the Home the opportunity to order meals from local restaurants, providing the residents with a safe alternative to enjoy a meal not offered in the facility.

This donation was made possible through the Elks National Foundation Beacon Grant.