Asselta Accepts White House Appointment

The Southern New Jersey Development Council (SNJDC) is proud to announce that President Biden has appointed Jane Asselta as New Jersey State Director for Rural Development, a mission area within the U.S. Department of Agriculture that provides loans and grants to expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing, community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care facilities; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

In making the announcement, SNJDC President Marlene Asselta states “Jane has been an invaluable leader with the SNJDC for over 10 years and will be missed by staff, members and colleagues throughout South Jersey. In sharing her talent and skills in association management, economic development, and government affairs she has contributed to the growth and prominence of this organization. I am very proud that she has been nominated to this position and am sure she will be as successful there as she has been with us.”

Jane, the first woman to hold this position, will lead a team, will lead a team of over 20 specialists delivering a comprehensive suite of investment programs and services designed to help residents and businesses in New Jersey’s rural communities increase economic opportunities and improve quality of life standards and conditions.

“I am honored to be appointed by President Biden and grateful for the privilege to serve the rural towns, residents and businesses in northwestern and southern New Jersey,” says Jane Asselta. “I couldn’t be more prepared to take on an opportunity such as this thanks to the leadership of the SNJDC, its staff, and the results of working with so many members over the past 10 years … to support economic development and business retention and expansion in South Jersey.

“I look forward to continuing to expand economic growth opportunities in South Jersey and other rural areas of New Jersey. USDA Rural Development programs finance some $250 million in annual obligations, which makes a real difference for rural towns and their residents” Asselta adds.

SNJDC Board Chair Glenn Davila (president of Performance Marketing) expresses his congratulations to Jane on behalf of the Board of Trustees and states “this nomination recommended and supported by U.S. Senators Menendez and Booker and eventual appointment by President Biden is testament to the qualities of Jane. I know she will do well.”