Vineland Elks Club Donates to Boys & Girls Club

Late last year Joseph E. Romano, Vineland Elks #1422 Exalted Ruler, presented Chris Volker, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland County with a $750 donation. The donation will be used to continue their mission to present programs focused on keeping the youth involved in academic success, community service, healthy lifestyles and social recreation. The donation was made possible by the Elks’ Gratitude Grant from the Elks National Foundation.