SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

Vineland Elks Club Donates to Boys & Girls Club

Back row, from left: Joseph E. Roman, Vineland Elks Exhalted Ruler; Chris Volker, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club; Carolyn Kasper, Board President of Boys & Girls Club. Front row: Leroy Ford, Trinity Walker, Dakota Walker and Melina Gaines.

Late last year Joseph E. Romano, Vineland Elks #1422 Exalted Ruler, presented Chris Volker, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland County with a $750 donation. The donation will be used to continue their mission to present programs focused on keeping the youth involved in academic success, community service, healthy lifestyles and social recreation. The donation was made possible by the Elks’ Gratitude Grant from the Elks National Foundation.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on reddit
Share on tumblr
Share on email
Share on print

Online Edition

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Youtube

©2019 All rights reserved | Privacy Policy

Share a Message of Congratulations with the Class of 2022! 

Join us in this celebration by posting a photo and message to your 2022 graduating senior from High School or College.

Click Here to Submit you message and photo