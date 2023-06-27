Vineland Downtown, Per AI

If you have been paying attention to how our world has been changing lately, surely you’ve been reading and hearing a lot about A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) and ChatGBT (generating pre-training). My former English teacher at Vineland High School, Anne Lane, must be stirring in her grave over this. Computers writing papers and articles, and not people? How can this be? If you have been paying attention to how our world has been changing lately, surely you’ve been reading and hearing a lot about A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) and ChatGBT (generating pre-training). My former English teacher at Vineland High School, Anne Lane, must be stirring in her grave over this. Computers writing papers and articles, and not people? How can this be?

I decided to take a gander at this for this week’s column. You’ve heard for years what I have to say about our downtown, but I was curious what ChatGBT might say. So I simply went to their website and typed in “Vineland NJ Downtown” and what follows is what was spit out within seconds. You can decide for yourself what you think of what A.I. says about our community:

“Vineland, New Jersey, is a city located in Cumberland County. While Vineland doesn’t have a traditional downtown area in the same way as some larger cities, it does have a commercial district known as Landis Avenue, which serves as the city’s main business and retail area.

Landis Avenue runs through the heart of Vineland and is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and businesses. The avenue offers a mix of local businesses and national chains, providing residents and visitors with a range of options for shopping, dining, and entertainment.

In the downtown area, you’ll find a diverse array of stores, including clothing boutiques, specialty shops, antique stores, and more. There are also several restaurants and cafes where you can enjoy a meal or grab a cup of coffee.

Throughout the year, Vineland holds various community events and festivals that often take place in or around the downtown area. These events include parades, art shows, car shows, and holiday celebrations, providing opportunities for residents and visitors to come together and enjoy the city’s vibrant atmosphere.

While the downtown area may not be as extensive as those in larger cities, Vineland’s Landis Avenue offers a charming and bustling environment for shopping, dining, and experiencing the local community.”

* * *

* * *