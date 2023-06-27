Alvarado Completes Leadership Cumberland County Program

Three graduating students who serve with Alvarado on the Board of Directors for the Bridgeton Area Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored Alvarado. From left: Alvarado, Omarey Williams, Ana Saull, and Joemy Nuñez.

Minerva Alvarado, SERVPRO Team Fabiani – New Jersey, has completed the Leadership Cumberland County Program – Class of 2023 and was honored at a graduation ceremony held recently at Terra Nonno Winery in Millville.

The Leadership Cumberland County program was originally developed in 2001 by a 14-member advisory board in order to insure a continuous source of leadership and development of strong relationships in the business community. The program is designed to establish a network of leaders able to exchange viewpoints from a diverse area of specializations and to encourage the development of Cumberland County.

Alvarado was nominated and sponsored by the Bridgeton Area Chamber of Commerce where she serves as the 2nd Vice President and chairs the Hispanic Business Committee.

The Leadership Program is made possible through the generous support of Inspira Health Network, The Authority of Cumberland County, Rowan College South Jersey, Atlantic City Electric, and Mints Insurance Agency.

“We had a great class, and we owe a huge thanks to the program instructors, Kimberly Ayres, Ph.D., director of Economic Development; The Authority; and Beatrice Hughes, MBA, director of Operations, Rowan College South Jersey–Cumberland. Their teamwork and their knowledge made for a life-changing experience,” said Alvarado.

Graduates of the Leadership Cumberland County Program, Class of 2023.

Alvarado has been with SERVPRO® for almost 10 years and has served the franchise as a marketing assistant, marketing coordinator, marketing development manager and her current role in business development. SERVPRO® Team Fabiani is one of the largest SERVPRO® franchise operations in the tri-state area (DE, NJ, PA). Alvarado also serves on the board of directors for Gateway Community Action Partnership in Bridgeton and on the advisory board for The Salvation Army Vineland Corps.